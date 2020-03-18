Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Insider Buys $49,950.00 in Stock

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) insider Michael T. Andriole purchased 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Chimerix Inc has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $87.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 899.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Chimerix Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Chimerix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.