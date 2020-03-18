Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Insider Buys $49,950.00 in Stock

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) insider Michael T. Andriole purchased 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00.
Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Chimerix Inc has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $87.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.29.
Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 899.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Chimerix Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CMRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.
Chimerix Company Profile
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.
