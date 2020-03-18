Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$12.50 to C$7.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund traded as low as C$3.70 and last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 571556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.07.

In other Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund news, Senior Officer Leon Aarts acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,136.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,784.52. Also, Senior Officer Rohit Bhardwaj acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$49,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,110. Insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,558 in the last ninety days.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $368.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

