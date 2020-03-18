Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the February 13th total of 15,700,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. Chemours has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

In other Chemours news, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,139,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $65,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chemours by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after buying an additional 500,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after buying an additional 116,537 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Cfra upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.