Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Ceres Power (LON:CWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

CWR stock opened at GBX 307 ($4.04) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 418.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 279.27. The stock has a market cap of $472.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.29. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of GBX 137.02 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 532.03 ($7.00).

In other news, insider Philip Caldwell sold 242,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.25), for a total value of £967,563.03 ($1,272,774.31).

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

