Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Centerra Gold traded as low as C$5.52 and last traded at C$7.38, with a volume of 860166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.04.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.58.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

