Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading Down 18.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) dropped 18.3% during trading on Monday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.45, approximately 7,885,779 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 6,285,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,648,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,470,000 after buying an additional 1,444,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.86%.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.