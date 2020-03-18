Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) Insider Howard Levy Purchases 2,500 Shares

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) insider Howard Levy bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $10,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CBIO opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Catalyst Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.24.
Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23). Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.
Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.