Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) Insider Howard Levy Purchases 2,500 Shares

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) insider Howard Levy bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $10,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Catalyst Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.24.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23). Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1,131.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 646,249 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

