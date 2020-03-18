Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Carter’s traded as low as $64.26 and last traded at $69.44, with a volume of 14727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.53.

CRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at $56,052,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57,486 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.15%.

Carter’s Company Profile (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

