Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Update

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Cars.com news, Director Bryan Wiener acquired 4,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $95,782.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $171,254. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $183,000.

CARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.