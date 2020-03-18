Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Mallinckrodt by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 317,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,483 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 94,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 152,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 36,461 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNK shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. Mallinckrodt PLC has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $24.12.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

