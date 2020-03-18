Capstar Financial Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSTR. ValuEngine cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $202.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $747,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

