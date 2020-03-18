Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Capital Bancorp an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $11.86 on Friday. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

