Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $945-955 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.29 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.94.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. Canada Goose has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $55.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $342.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

