Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CPB. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.