Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CALA. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $271.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

