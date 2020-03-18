Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Down 10.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) was down 10.7% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cactus traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.47, approximately 1,477,461 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 485,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WHD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 118.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 53,020 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 998.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 19.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $967.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

