Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stake Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caci International were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caci International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Caci International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.55.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $189.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.53. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Caci International Inc has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $288.59.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caci International Inc will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

