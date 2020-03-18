Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Burford Capital (LON:BUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BUR. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,439.67 ($18.94).

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at GBX 317.80 ($4.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.79. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 557.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 722. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.87 million and a PE ratio of 1.83.

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.