BRP (TSE:DOO) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$77.00 to C$56.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BRP traded as low as C$34.03 and last traded at C$36.87, with a volume of 119752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.71.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$60.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.40.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

