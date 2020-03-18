Brokers Set Expectations for Stella-Jones Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of SJ opened at C$29.35 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$24.00 and a 12-month high of C$48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

