Brokers Set Expectations for PVH Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PVH in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.85.

NYSE PVH opened at $37.43 on Monday. PVH has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in PVH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

