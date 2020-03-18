Brokers Set Expectations for Cloudera Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cloudera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cloudera’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

CLDR opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.07. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 32.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Cloudera by 6.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cloudera by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $1,951,835.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 710,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,087,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

