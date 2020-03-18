Brokers Offer Predictions for MEG Energy Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MEG Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.44) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.99). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MEG Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

MEG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.38.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$1.59 on Monday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.56 and a 1 year high of C$8.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $493.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

