Brokers Offer Predictions for Cerner Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cerner in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

CERN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Cerner has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $80.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after buying an additional 67,951 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $259,974,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

