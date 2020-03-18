Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Natural Foods Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.06. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 45.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

