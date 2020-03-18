Brokers Issue Forecasts for National Health Investors Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for National Health Investors in a report issued on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.46.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NHI. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $43,207,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,383 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 32,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,712,000 after acquiring an additional 53,107 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $275,574.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.