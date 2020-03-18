Brokers Issue Forecasts for Calithera Biosciences Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

CALA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $271.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.14. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 769.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

