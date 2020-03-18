Brokerages Set Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Target Price at $79.60

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.60.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 40.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 59,756 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 86.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.71%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 52.48%.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.
Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.