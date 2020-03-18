Brokerages Set Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Target Price at $79.60

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 40.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 59,756 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 86.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.71%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.