Brokerages Set Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) PT at $25.00

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KELYA shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $452.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,546,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 394,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

