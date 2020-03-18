Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director David P. Reiland Buys 10,000 Shares

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director David P. Reiland bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.18. Broadwind Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. Research analysts forecast that Broadwind Energy Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Broadwind Energy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Broadwind Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 422,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadwind Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 90,347 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Broadwind Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,777,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.