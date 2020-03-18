Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $458,000 Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Metlife in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Metlife by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.45.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

