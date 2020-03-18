Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 322 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 212,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 566,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,232,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 381,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,014,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,289,000 after buying an additional 5,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.72. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.31.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

