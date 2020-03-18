BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,852 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of BMC Stock worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMCH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 6.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 10.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH).

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.