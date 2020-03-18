Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 595,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,656 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 138,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000.

Shares of NYSE MEN opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

