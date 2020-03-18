Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.10. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKI. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.