Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $104.77 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $104.77 million and approximately $18.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $5.98 or 0.00116191 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, Kucoin, BitMarket and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00489169 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00090100 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002827 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 169.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003440 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 66.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Negocie Coins, CEX.IO, Bleutrade, Coinone, Instant Bitex, C2CX, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bitlish, Bitfinex, Binance, Ovis, Kucoin, TDAX, BitMarket, Bithumb, BitBay, Korbit, DSX, Koineks, SouthXchange, Altcoin Trader, Exrates, Exmo, Huobi, Sistemkoin, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Bitsane, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, QuadrigaCX, Crex24, YoBit, Zebpay, Upbit, Braziliex, Bitinka, BitFlip, Coinnest and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

