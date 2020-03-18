Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) CEO Robert Jr. Leasure Purchases 5,700 Shares of Stock

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) CEO Robert Jr. Leasure purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $19,893.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,990.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASI opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BASI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bioanalytical Systems during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 107,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

