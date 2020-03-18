Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,154 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 19,574 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Best Buy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 47.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,855.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $236,434.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,561 shares of company stock worth $2,558,824. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.88.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

