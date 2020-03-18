Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan Sells 6,534 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 6,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $355,580.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BBY opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,832,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,418 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,120 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,268 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

