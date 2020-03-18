Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan Sells 4,156 Shares

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $236,434.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681,869.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Best Buy stock opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,964 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $325,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $293,073,000 after purchasing an additional 329,043 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,359 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $247,638,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.88.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.