Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry Sells 4,357 Shares

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $237,107.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,264,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.94. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $247,638,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,298 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,175,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.88.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

