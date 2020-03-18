Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry Sells 3,513 Shares

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $199,854.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,639,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BBY opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.94. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,638,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $123,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,298 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

