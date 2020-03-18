Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group (LON:CVSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of CVS Group stock opened at GBX 778 ($10.23) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,104.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,043.88. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 492.80 ($6.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,290 ($16.97).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

