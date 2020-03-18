Berenberg Bank Lowers SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 2,620

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,510 ($46.17) to GBX 2,620 ($34.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,320 ($43.67) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,190 ($41.96) to GBX 3,090 ($40.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,048.33 ($40.10).

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 2,342 ($30.81) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12-month low of GBX 2,302 ($30.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,036.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,117.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.07.

In related news, insider Matthew Westerman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,972 ($25.94) per share, with a total value of £19,720 ($25,940.54). Also, insider Richard Keers bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, with a total value of £273.12 ($359.27). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,312.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

