Berenberg Bank Lowers Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Price Target to GBX 820

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ERM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective (down from GBX 1,335 ($17.56)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

LON:ERM opened at GBX 708 ($9.31) on Monday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a fifty-two week low of GBX 910 ($11.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,288.27. The stock has a market cap of $773.77 million and a PE ratio of 12.51.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

