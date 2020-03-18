BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $22.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRBR. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $106,450,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $65,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $38,225,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,796,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,471,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

