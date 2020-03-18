Barclays Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,723 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the average volume of 2,384 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on BCS shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Barclays and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCS opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Barclays has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.80%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.