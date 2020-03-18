Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease (NYSE:AL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 85.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AL. TheStreet cut shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of AL stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Lease news, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $38,463,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,742,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,734,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,544,000 after acquiring an additional 135,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

