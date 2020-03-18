Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $333.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $336.20.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $311.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe has a one year low of $253.89 and a one year high of $386.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.73%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

