Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Banner worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.